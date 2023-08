Sands was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

Sands appeared in four games for the Saints after he was demoted on July 28, throwing 5.1 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts. He'll work in a long relief role again with the Twins after Brent Headrick was sent to Triple-A after throwing 67 pitches over 3.1 relief innings in Friday's loss to the Phillies.