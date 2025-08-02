Sands will likely work as the primary closer after the trades of Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax and Louis Varland, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told Sands and Justin Topa to be prepared for late-inning high-leverage roles.

Sands had a breakout season as a reliever in 2024, but he's taken a step back this season with just a 18.8% strikeout rate from 29.1% last season. He's had the most success of the remaining bullpen arms, so he'll likely get a decent trial in the role. Justin Topa will become the primary setup man.