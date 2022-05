Sands will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sands missed nearly two weeks with a left groin strain earlier in May, but he returned to action May 24 and tossed three scoreless innings at Triple-A St. Paul. Both of the right-hander's appearances with the Twins have come out of the bullpen, but he'll make his first major-league start during Tuesday's nightcap.