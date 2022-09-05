Sands (elbow) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday and made his second appearance for the affiliate Sunday, covering 2.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

Sands wasn't quite as sharp Sunday as he was during his first appearance four days earlier, when he gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks over two innings. The right-hander will likely get at least two days to rest up before the Twins decide whether to have him make another rehab outing or make his return from the 15-day injured list. He'll work as a long reliever out of the bullpen whenever he's activated.