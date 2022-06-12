Sands (0-3) allowed five runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rays.

Sands got through the Rays' order once without trouble, but he struggled after that. While this was his longest appearance of the year, he didn't enjoy any additional success, as he's now allowed at least four runs in all three of his starts this year. The 24-year-old has an 8.82 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings in five appearances overall. With Joe Ryan (illness) and Sonny Gray (pectoral) due back this week, Sands is likely to slip out of the rotation, and he could head back to Triple-A St. Paul or end up in the bullpen again.