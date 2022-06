Sands (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

Sands struggled in his second start of the season, allowing four runs and throwing 89 pitches in just 3.2 innings. The young righty earned his second loss in as many starts. In four appearances this season, Sands' ERA sits at 8.49.