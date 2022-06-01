Sands (0-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Making his first career start in the majors, Sands labored to find the plate and threw only 54 of 91 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The Twins could get Sonny Gray (pectoral) or Joe Ryan (COVID-19) back shortly, so Sands will likely return to the bullpen in a long relief role or get sent back to Triple-A St. Paul.