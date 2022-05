Sands was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with Triple-A St. Paul on Friday due to a left groin strain, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Sands was sent back down after serving as the extra man for Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros but promptly hit the injured list with an issue he likely picked up during his two-inning relief appearance. His expected return date is not yet clear.