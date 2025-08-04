Sands threw a scoreless eighth inning allowing a walk while striking out two to earn his ninth hold Sunday against Cleveland.

Sands was thought to be the presumptive closer after the top five options were traded away at the deadline, but he was used in the eighth inning with the Twins having a three-run lead. Michael Tonkin was used to begin the ninth inning but struggled and Erasmo Ramirez got the final two outs for the save. It's possible Sands was used in the eighth inning to face the heart of the order and is still thought of as the top option in the bullpen. However, after one game it looks like manager Rocco Baldelli may use a committee in save situations.