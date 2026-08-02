Twins' Connor Prielipp: Escapes with no-decision Saturday

Prielipp didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The rookie left-hander tossed 58 of 88 pitches for strikes in a shaky performance and found himself in a 3-0 hole after two innings, but Prielipp avoided his sixth loss of the season when his offense rallied to tie it up once he's hit the showers. Despite missing time in June due to a blister problem, Prielipp has given up three earned runs or fewer in five straight outings dating back to June 19, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 28 innings during that stretch. He'll look to tighten things up in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Milwaukee.