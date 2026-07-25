Twins' Connor Prielipp: Looks on track to start Saturday

Prielipp (finger) threw a bullpen session at Target Field on Thursday and is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's home game versus the Athletics, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have yet to announce a starter for Saturday's contest, but all signs point to Prielipp getting the nod, assuming his bullpen session went according to plan. Minnesota placed Prielipp on the IL on July 9 after he developed a blister on his middle finger, with the trip to the shelf enabling the Twins to manage his workload during the second half of the season. Prielipp -- who underwent elbow surgeries in 2021 and 2023 -- is already up to 85.1 innings this season between the majors and Triple-A St. Paul, after he tossed a career-high 101.1 innings across three minor-league affiliates in 2025. He was limited to three frames during his rehab start with St. Paul last weekend, and it wouldn't be surprising if Prielipp was capped at around four or five innings in his first start coming back from the IL.