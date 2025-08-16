Prielipp was promoted to Triple-A St. Paul from Double-A Wichita.

Prielipp had a 3.65 ERA at Double-A with 27% strikeout rate and 6.7 walk rate. Prielipp has a lengthy injury history that includes Tommy John surgery in 2021 and an internal brace surgery in 2023. The Twins have him on an innings limit this season, and he hasn't gone more than 4.2 innings or 76 pitches in any start. It's not clear how much he'll pitch at Triple-A the rest of the season, but this show's the 2022 second-round draft pick could be the team's plans for 2026.