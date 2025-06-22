Prielipp (blister) returned from the 7-day injured list and gave up two earned runs over 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and no walks Saturday for Double-A Wichita.

He missed two weeks with a blister issue which could also be related to the Twins aiming to monitor his workload this season. Prielipp has a lengthy injury history that includes a Tommy John surgery in 2021 and an internal brace surgery in 2023. The Twins have him on a limited innings count in 2025 where he's unlikely to go more than five innings each start.