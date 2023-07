Prielipp will undergo season-ending UCL surgery on his left elbow Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Whether Prielipp will require Tommy John surgery or something less invasive like an internal brace procedure won't be known until the surgery takes place. The left-hander already had Tommy John surgery in 2021 while at Alabama and had made two rehab starts recently -- his only two appearances thus far in pro ball -- before being shut down.