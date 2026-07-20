Twins' Connor Prielipp: Works three innings in rehab start

Prielipp (finger) struck out three and allowed no hits and one walk over three scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul.

Prielipp was lifted after tossing 32 pitches (20 strikes) in the rehab appearance, his first since he landed on the shelf July 9 due to a blister on his left middle finger. The southpaw will be eligible for activation July 26, but it's possible that the Twins will have him build up his pitch count over one more start in the minors before breaking him back into the big-league rotation.