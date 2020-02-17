Play

Gearrin signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday as a non-roster invitee.

After posting a 1.99 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with the Giants in 2017, Gearrin has struggled over the past two seasons, posting a 3.91 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 112.2 innings with five clubs over 2018 and 2019. The 33-year-old will get the chance to work with the Twins' major-league coaching staff during spring training, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the majors at some point in 2020 given his past experience.

