Lewis was named the Twins minor league Pitcher of the Year after going 9-4 with a 2.49 ERA and 118:33 K:BB ratio in 101.1 IP between Low-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids.

Lewis features a knuckleball, though it's not his primary pitch. At age 22 out of UC Santa Barbara, he was a little older than his competition and doesn't have a high pedigree (9th-round pick in 2022), but he dominated hitters in his first full professional season. He could advance quickly next season with a fast start.