Twins' Craig Breslow: Sent down by big club
Breslow was designated for assignment Sunday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 36-year-old has had a rough time with the big club this season, spending multiple weeks on the disabled list with a rib injury and posting a 5.23 ERA over 30 appearances. If he clears waivers, he'll likely head to Triple-A Rochester unless he's traded to another organization, which the Twins have stated they'll try to do.
