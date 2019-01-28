Baxendale signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Baxendale is back with the Twins after spending the entire 2018 campaign with Triple-A Rochester, posting a 3.74 ERA and 61:19 K:BB across 67.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander figures to serve as organizational pitching depth for Minnesota.

