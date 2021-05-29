Chalmers was designated for assignment by the Twins on Saturday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Chalmers was sent to the minors in mid-March and posted a 9.49 ERA and 2.07 WHIP in 12.1 innings across five appearances (two starts) for Double-A Wichita to begin the year. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Juan Minaya, whose contract was selected as part of a corresponding move.