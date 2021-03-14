The Twins optioned Chalmers to minor-league camp Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Along with Chalmers, fellow pitchers Bailey Ober, Jhoan Duran and Jordan Balazovic were also optioned as Minnesota made its first cuts of spring training. After losing a year of development time due to the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, Chalmers will likely report to Double-A Wichita or Triple-A St. Paul to begin 2021, despite having only pitched 21.1 at the High-A level in 2021.