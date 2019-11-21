Play

Chalmers was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Chalmers has a special arm, but his command has always been well below average, so he will likely end up in the bullpen long term. He logged a 4.95 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 28:15 K:BB in 20 innings (seven appearances) in the Arizona Fall League. Chalmers will likely spend most, if not all of 2020 pitching in the upper levels of the minors.

