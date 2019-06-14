Chalmers (elbow) reported to High-A Fort Myers on Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Chalmers, who was acquired from the A's in exchange for Fernando Rodney last season, hasn't pitched competitively since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April of 2018. The 22-year-old right-hander owns a career 4.08 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 137:91 K:BB in 121.1 innings across three levels in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories