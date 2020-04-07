Play

Chalmers was optioned to Double-A Pensacola on March 9.

The 23-year-old has yet to pitch above High-A ball, so he didn't merit serious consideration for the Twins' Opening Day roster. He's expected to spend the entire season at Double-A, though a promotion to Triple-A Rochester could be in the cards if he excels early on for Pensacola.

