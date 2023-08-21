Keuchel (1-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one hit and zero walks over 6.1 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Pirates. He struck out three.

Keuchel had not allowed a baserunner through six, then was removed with one out in the seventh when Brian Reynolds broke up the perfect game with a double. Keuchel, making just his third start for the Twins since initially inking a minor league deal in June, threw a season high 85 pitches and recorded his first three strikeouts of the campaign. Prior to joining the Twins, Keuchel had recorded a 1.13 ERA over 32 innings in Triple-A, hinting that the 2015 Cy Young award winner may still have something to offer. He'll face a much stiffer test in his next projected start during a weekend series at home against the Rangers.