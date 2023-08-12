Keuchel (0-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and two walks over 1.2 innings in a 13-2 rout at the hands of the Phillies. He failed to strike out a batter.

After a promising first start for the Twins, Keuchel reverted back to being the pitcher who posted a 9.20 ERA in 60.1 innings last season. The 35-year-old southpaw managed to escape the first inning unscathed thanks to a double play, but the first five Phillies to come to the plate in the second reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Nick Castellanos and Bryson Stott to lead off the frame. Minnesota is hoping to get Joe Ryan (groin) back soon and the team has off days coming up Monday and Thursday which would allow it to go with a four-man rotation, but if Keuchel does make another start, it would likely come at home next weekend against the Pirates.