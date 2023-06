Keuchel signed a minor-league deal with the Twins on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The veteran southpaw has not pitched since Sept. 2, 2022 as a member of the Rangers. He had an effective pandemic year in 2020, but Keuchel sports a 6.35 ERA over 222.2 innings since 2021. It's possible the Twins will turn to him later this summer as a depth starter if he is pitching well in the minors.