Keuchel allowed one run on eight hits and two walks and did not strike out a batter in five innings of work Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

The eight hits were a lot, but Keuchel managed to give up just one extra-base knock which was a Carson Kelly double to lead off the fifth. The Diamondbacks would end up scoring that inning before Keuchel's day was over after 74 pitches. The 34-year-old doesn't miss many bats but his ability to induce weak contact should keep him around so long as Joe Ryan (groin) is out. Keuchel tentatively lines up to face the Phillies on the road in his next start.