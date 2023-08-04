Keuchel will make his Twins debut in a start Sunday versus the Diamondbacks, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Keuchel could get a long look in the Minnesota rotation as Joe Ryan spends at least a few weeks on the IL while recovering from a lingering groin strain. It's hard to know what to expect from Keuchel as a fantasy streaming option, but the veteran left-hander had pitched to an impressive 1.13 ERA with 28 strikeouts across 32 innings (six starts) for Triple-A St. Paul since inking a minor-league contract with the Twins on June 22.