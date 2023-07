Keuchel did not exercise the Friday opt-out in his minor-league contract with the Twins, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

There could be a second opt-out date in the deal, but he'll remain part of the Twins organization for the time being. The veteran left-hander has pitched well so far at Triple-A St. Paul, registering a 0.90 ERA and 17:8 K:BB in four starts covering 20 innings. Maybe he'll soon get a look in the Minnesota rotation.