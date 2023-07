Keuchel has the ability to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel has collected a 0.90 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 20 innings since joining the Twins' Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul. The Twins have not yet offered any hints as to whether he could be promoted soon, though. Keuchel, 35, holds a 6.35 ERA at the major-league level over the previous two seasons.