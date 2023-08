Keuchel's next start for the Twins will come Sunday against the Pirates, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Keuchel will get another start after being roughed up by the Phillies his last time out, but he'll be pitching on eight days' rest as the Twins take advantage of off days to push him back. Joe Ryan (groin) is slated for a rehab start this weekend, so it's possible this will be Keuchel's last chance to show he should stick around.