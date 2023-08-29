Keuchel will re-enter the Twins' rotation following the demotion of Bailey Ober, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Ober has struggled in the second half and the Twins have sent him down both for performance- and workload-related reasons. It provides an opportunity for Keuchel, who hasn't allowed a run in his last two appearances (one start). The veteran left-hander appears tentatively lined up to start on Sunday in Texas against the Rangers.