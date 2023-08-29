Keuchel will re-enter the Minnesota rotation after Bailey Ober was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

Ober has struggled in the second half and the Twins have sent him down to the minors both for performance- and workload-related reasons. With Ober out of the picture, Keuchel -- who hasn't allowed a run in his last two appearances (one start) -- will get a longer look as the Twins' No. 5 starter. The veteran left-hander appears tentatively lined up to start Sunday in Arlington against the Rangers.