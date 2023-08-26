Keuchel isn't scheduled to start either of the Twins' final two games with the Rangers this weekend but could be available out of the bullpen, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "There are a few different scenarios, but not really any one scenario that I'm going to sit here and announce because, frankly, I am not 100 percent sure," manager Rocco Baldelli said of Keuchel's role moving forward.

The Twins will welcome Joe Ryan (groin) back from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's game, bringing the Minnesota rotation back to full strength. After getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier this month, Keuchel was expected to have only a short-term stay with the club, but he made a case for the Twins keeping him around as part of a six-man rotation. Though Keuchel failed to escape the second inning in his second start with the Twins on Aug. 11 in Philadelphia, he rebounded nicely his last time out this past Sunday versus the Pirates, carrying a perfect game through 6.1 innings while striking out three. Keuchel said that he's been throwing shorter bullpen sessions to stay prepared for a potential move to a relief role, but if he ends up going unused behind Ryan on Saturday or Bailey Ober on Sunday, it could be an indication the Twins plan to have him make a start during next week's series with the Guardians.