Twins' Dan Altavilla: Inks minors deal with Twins
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Altavilla signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Altavilla posted a 2.48 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 29 innings with the White Sox this past season, but his 5.44 FIP indicates that his performance wasn't quite as impressive as his basic stats might suggest. That being said, the Twins' lack of reliever depth greatly improves the 33-year-old's chances to win a spot in Minnesota's Opening Day bullpen.
More News
-
Dan Altavilla: Cut by ChiSox•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Reinstated from injured list•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Dan Altavilla: Picks up save Wednesday•