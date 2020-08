Both Coulombe and Sean Poppen were added to the Twins' active roster Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Coulombe has already seen limited action at the major league level over a span of seven years. The left-hander was most recently a part of the Athletics in 2018 when he registered a 4.56 ERA along with a 26:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings. He's never been anything close to sensational but is a viable option as a middle reliever.