Coulombe agreed to a minor-league contract with the Twins on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Coulombe recorded no time in the majors in 2019, but he made 11 appearances at the Triple-A level, where he recorded a 4.50 ERA with a 64:19 K:BB over 38 innings. The southpaw has had some success in the big leagues in past seasons, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him appear in the Twins' bullpen at some point in 2020. The report doesn't explicitly say so, but Coulombe will likely be a non-roster invitee for spring training.