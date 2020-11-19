Coulombe signed a minor-league contract to remain with the Twins on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Coulombe made two relief appearances for the Twins last season, striking out three and walking three in 2.2 scoreless innings. The 31-year-old lefty owns a career 4.19 ERA in 146 innings at the big-league level.
More News
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: DFA'd by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Added to active roster•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Part of 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Agrees to deal with Twins•
-
Yankees' Daniel Coulombe: Reacquired by Yankees•