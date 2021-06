Coulombe's contract was selected by the Twins on Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Coulombe is expected to be the first pitcher in a bullpen game against Cleveland on Friday. He owns a respectable 4.19 ERA in 146 career innings at the major-league level. The veteran lefty has spent all of this season with Triple-A St. Paul, recording a 1.77 ERA over 20.1 frames.