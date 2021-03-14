The Twins reassigned Coulombe to their minor-league camp Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Coulombe, who was attending big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, is expected to report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin 2021. The 31-year-old lefty boasts 155 games of big-league experience, so he could be on the short list for a promotion if the Twins need a lefty reliever at any point.
More News
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Brought back on minors deal•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: DFA'd by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Added to active roster•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Part of 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Agrees to deal with Twins•