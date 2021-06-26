Coulombe allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out two in 1.2 innings versus Cleveland on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Coulombe was called up from Triple-A St. Paul to serve as the opener Friday. He gave up home runs to Amed Rosario and Bobby Bradley in the first inning and couldn't complete the second before Griffin Jax entered the contest. It's unclear what Coulombe's role going forward will be if he sticks on the major-league roster, but he'd most likely take on a low-leverage role in the bullpen.