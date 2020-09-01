site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Daniel Coulombe: Outrighted to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coulombe cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to the Twins' alternate training site, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Coulombe made a pair of appearances for the Twins in late August, his first big-league outings since 2018, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings. He'll remain in an organizational depth role for the club.
