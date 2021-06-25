Coulombe will be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and start Friday against Cleveland in what is expected to be a bullpen game, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Coulombe will likely be an opener, but it's not clear who else will pitch out of the bullpen. Coulombe has a 1.77 ERA and 12.1 K/9 at Triple-A. He'll likely be sent down after the outing, but the Twins need bullpen help so he could stay in the majors with a strong performance.