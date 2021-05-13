Descalso signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Descalso spent the last two seasons with the Cubs but missed the 2020 campaign due to a left ankle sprain. The 34-year-old has been assigned to Triple-A St. Paul but could join the Twins as a utility option at some point in 2021.
