Twins' Daniel Ozoria: Traded to Minnesota
Ozoria was traded to Minnesota from the Angels for John Curtiss, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Ozoria hasn't had much of a minor league career with just a .556 OPS in 111 games the past two seasons between four levels of rookie ball. He has some speed with 27 stolen bases. He's just 18 years old, however, after being signed out of the Dominican Republic by the Angels. The Twins essentinally get a lottery ticket for Curtiss, who was likely to be lost to the organization anyway after being removed from the 40-man roster.
