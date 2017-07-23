Palka (finger) was activated Sunday from Triple-A Rochester's 7-day disabled list.

Palka had been sidelined for Rochester's last 56 games with a fractured left index finger, but he appears to be good to go following a six-game rehab assignment with the Twins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League squad. In order to make room for Palka on the active roster, Rochester placed Ryan Strausbourger (foot) on the DL. Palka was batting .261 with eight home runs in 171 plate appearances at Triple-A prior to suffering the injury.