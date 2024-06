Single-A Fort Myers reinstated Pena (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Pena made the first two appearances of his career in full-season ball Tuesday and Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a pair of walks between those contests. The 19-year-old catcher -- who is regarded as one of the Twins' top lower-level prospects -- was cleared to join Fort Myers after he got on base at a .438 clip over nine rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.