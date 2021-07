The Twins reinstated Coulombe (personal) from the paternity list ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Reliever Beau Burrows was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul to clear a spot on the active roster for Coulombe, who was away from the team for two days to observe the birth of his second son, Thomas. Since being called up from St. Paul in late June, Coulombe has posted a 1.13 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across eight innings out of the bullpen.