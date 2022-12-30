Coulombe (hip) signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The 33-year-old elected free agency after being outrighted off Minnesota's 40-man roster in October, but he's now back with the organization. Coulombe made only 10 appearances last season before he underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his left hip over the summer. The left-hander was a solid bullpen piece in 2021 with a 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB across 34.1 innings.